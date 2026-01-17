Ivaylo Shotev: Andrey Gyurov is a wonderful choice for Prime Minister

„What is happening in the Legal Committee is an outrage. We are being offered other machines - the so-called counters. There is neither time for a public procurement for them, nor have they been tested, nor have they been certified. We see this proposal, which clearly cannot happen in time, as a tool through which to put us in a position where the elections will be on paper”.

This was commented on in the program „Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” PP-DB MP Ivaylo Shotev.

He specified that the PP insists on 100% machine voting, as the PP considers the elections in 2021 and 2022 to be the fairest.

Shotev explained that the proposal of “We continue the change” for scanning machines was made a year ago, so that there would be time for them to be tested. However, now it is not right to open the Electoral Code before the vote.

Regarding the second seal, he believes that it must be there. “Bulgarian parties have been quite innovative during the years of elections. We have seen how Bai Ganyo makes elections”, commented the MP.

Regarding the sections abroad and the proposal to reduce their number in non-EU countries, he said: “Regardless of how many people there are, the Bulgarian state must ensure their right to exercise their vote”.

Ivaylo Shotev also explained why the PP has declared itself against the closure of the Anti-Corruption Commission. “There should be an anti-corruption body to investigate. But it should not be a function of the majority and be used to attack the opposition. What we have proposed is a broader format with greater representation. We are looking for the so-called independence so that anyone who commits irregularities can be held accountable according to the law,” he said.

Asked if he expects President Rumen Radev to announce that he is entering politics, Shotev said: “Until it becomes a fact, this is still in the realm of hypotheses.” He also did not answer whether “We Continue the Change” would work with Radev.

“Andrei Gyurov is a wonderful choice for prime minister. But this is a topic between Rumen Radev and him. We are not in this conversation,” Shotev said. He denied that there was any talk of PP representatives participating in a service cabinet.

“The service cabinet should ensure impartial and fair elections for the entire Bulgarian society, not govern the state”, said Shotev.

“The fairest elections were in 2021”, he added and commented that Boyko Rashkov did a good job as Interior Minister then.