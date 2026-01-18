Ivaylo Mirchev: The criminal model of Peevski and Borisov must be destroyed

“This criminal model, the basis of which are Peevski and Borisov, must be destroyed. Delyan Peevski must be swept away from Bulgarian politics”. This was stated in the program “Nedelya 150” on the Bulgarian National Radio, by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev. In his words, this is not about the other point of view in politics, but about crime that has taken over politics.

“The government resigned, but the model stands. One good thing happened last year - hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the squares of Bulgaria. We all talk about the huge number of protesters in Sofia, but I was very impressed by the 50 thousand in Plovdiv, the 30 thousand in Varna, the thousands in Burgas…”, said Mirchev, emphasizing that people understood where Bulgaria's big problem lies.

But a very quick regrouping of the behind-the-scenes forces followed. Because apart from the resignation of the government, nothing has changed. “The Prosecutor General, the Minister of the Interior, the Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior, the National Agency for National Security - all of this is again controlled by Peevski. The protest has not yet succeeded. People must understand that without the power of the square, without the fist of the protest, the battle for Bulgaria cannot be successful”, said the party leader.

Mirchev is categorical that despite the differences between the PP and the DB, which are sometimes very serious, the coalition remains united in the elections and has made this commitment to the citizens of the protests. “We must be together and united, and not think about lists, but about the battle for Bulgaria”, he said and again called for an independent majority of 121 PP-DB deputies, so that political compromises are not imposed.

“When you don't have 121 votes, you either make compromises and some kind of assembly, or you are in opposition. We are ready to be in opposition and have proven that we are effective, but if you want to truly change the conquered country, this cannot happen when you are in opposition”, said the party leader.

Mirchev announced that in the initiative to protect the elections “You count” Over 7,000 volunteers have already joined, but he hopes that they will become 20,000, so that all polling stations are covered and that they remain reserve guardians of the vote.

“Another option, if we do not want Peevski to have a strong influence on the government, there is none other than Andrey Gyurov”. This is how Ivaylo Mirchev answered a question about whether the deputy governor of the BNB is suitable for an acting prime minister. Because, in his words, “if the interior minister is like this straw man at the moment, serving Peevski, if the secretary general of the Ministry of Interior, the prosecutor general, and finally the prime minister are dependent, it will be very difficult for us to achieve fair elections.” He reminded of the signals that “Yes, Bulgaria” submitted in the past elections about over 200 vote buyers with dirty nicknames, and about which the Ministry of Interior, the State Security Service and the prosecutor's office did nothing. “Gyurov is independent, has a face, has courage and is not connected to Peevski, but the choice and responsibility is the president”, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”.

“We do not want to have our own media, and when politicians go to the studios, journalists should not be afraid to ask them questions. Every status of Peevski on social networks becomes part of the news on BNT, BTV and Nova TV. This person calls senior officials connected to BTV and puts pressure on them”, said Ivaylo Mirchev.