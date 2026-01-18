Public attitude suggests effective and personal participation of President Rumen Radev in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Rumen Petkov from the Coalition Council of "BSP - United Left" and leader of the party "Alternative for Bulgarian Revival" (ABV) told journalists. "BSP - United Left" has nominated him twice as a presidential candidate and I think that Radev is a bright representative of a potential partnership with the left, added the leader of ABV. I believe that the changes that have occurred in the behavior of the BSP in recent weeks are serious and are in this direction, he said.

In order to protect their party interest, GERB and Boyko Borisov threw the state into chaos and an election battle, Petkov also commented. It is no coincidence that Borisov has repeatedly emphasized that he will preserve the party and its interests and never once speaks about the interests of society, the leader of ABV noted.

He pointed out that within this government, “BSP - United Left“ has made a heavy compromise with its party interest in the name of the national and public interest. We made a decision to participate in this government with the clear awareness that the biggest compromise and the heaviest damage will be borne by us as a left, social coalition, he explained. Petkov also commented that the consolidation processes in the left are irreversible and any encroachment on them would be a gross mistake. According to him, the BSP ministers in the government have achieved serious and visible results.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Petkov said that maintaining elections with combined paper and machine voting guarantees the possibility for citizens to make their choice. The leader of the ABV explained that in recent years, the practice of changing the Electoral Code at the last minute has been allowed. This guarantees the unpreparedness of the election commissions, Petkov believes.