BFSA: Spill of dangerous pesticides found in warehouses in the Svishtov village of Vardim

A spill of dangerous plant protection products has been found in the warehouses of a large agricultural holding in the Svishtov village of Vardim, BFSA reported, quoted by Nova TV. A few days ago, huge quantities of banned or expired pesticides and fertilizers were found there, the Food Safety Agency recalls.

In the presence of a criminal inspector from the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior in Svishtov, employees from the Central Department of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Regional Directorate of Food Safety in Veliko Tarnovo found a spill in front of unregulated warehouses, outside the concrete site - in the soil. It is a yellow liquid, of unknown origin and with the smell of a pesticide. In the immediate vicinity, in a water area with stagnant water of a brown-yellow color, empty metal barrels with a label of a plant protection product containing the active substance pendimethalin were found. Next to them were 54 1000-liter cans, labeled as liquid fertilizer containing nitrogen and phosphorus, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reports.

They specify that if pesticides penetrate the soil, there is a risk of contamination of drinking water. Pendimethalin is a persistent and toxic substance with a half-life in soil of over 120 days. Products containing it are classified as acutely and chronically hazardous to the aquatic environment and highly toxic to aquatic organisms with long-lasting effects.

A representative of the company - owner of the warehouses - was present at the inspection, but refused to sign the report of findings. The company will be charged with a crime, and the prohibited and unsuitable preparations and fertilizers found must be destroyed, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) announced.

The established violations have been reported to the Directorate General of the National Police, the Directorate General of Fire Safety and Population Protection, the Danube Region Basin Directorate, the Directorate General of Combating Organized Crime, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, the Regional Health Inspectorate and the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency added that they rely on the rapid intervention of the competent authorities to inspect the soil and water of the village, as well as on the cooperation of the police in order to prevent the destruction of evidence of a possible crime.