Hristanov: Over the centuries, temples have been a support not only for faith, but also for the livelihood of local people

Over the centuries, temples have often been a support not only for faith, but also for the livelihood of local people. In a number of settlements, it was the church that preserved the life and livelihood of the community. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan Hristanov during his visit to the Eleshnitsa Monastery “Holy Mother of God“ near the village of Eleshnitsa, Sofia Region. He added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food supports the restoration of monuments of spirituality in a number of populated areas of the country.

One of these mechanisms is the implementation of the intervention “Preserving the spiritual and cultural life of the population in rural areas” from the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas 2023-2027. It finances activities for the restoration, restoration, repair and/or reconstruction of buildings of religious significance, thus creating conditions for a better quality of life and preserving traditions in rural areas.

The Minister emphasized the role of the institution in limiting depopulation and the demographic crisis in a number of regions.

Bishop Dilyan Tsvetkov from the Holy Metropolitanate of Sofia thanked the state for its cooperation and assistance in maintaining and saving the temples and monasteries, where our people receive support and comfort in their difficult days.

The Minister was welcomed by the butler Serafim Yanev, who is the abbot of the Eleshnik Monastery, priest Angel Vodenicharov from the Holy Synod, deacon Simeon Borisov from the Vratsa Metropolis, Tseno Konov from the Vratsa Metropolis, Simeon Lazarov from the Vidin Metropolis and Deyan Rusniov from the Stara Zagora Metropolis.