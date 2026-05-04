Military aircraft fly over Sofia and Plovdiv on May 5th

The Bulgarian Air Force will congratulate the Bulgarian society and mark the Day of Bravery and the holiday of the Bulgarian Army with a demonstration flight of military helicopters and airplanes over the square of the temple “Alexander Nevsky“ in the city of Sofia on May 6, 2026 in the time window from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The holiday will also be marked with a solemn blessing of the battle flags and the flags-sanctuary in front of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the capital.

Upon returning to the base airports, the aviation equipment will fly with a festive salute over the cities of Plovdiv and Yambol.

In connection with the preparation for the celebration of the holiday, on May 5, 2026, from 09:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., military aviation will conduct training flights at low altitude over the city of Sofia.

We assure the residents and guests of the capital and other regional cities that all permitted altitude and speed ranges for flights over populated areas and the necessary safety measures are observed.