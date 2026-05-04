The regional governor of Smolyan: There are about 40 unsecured landslides in the municipality of Smolyan

There are several hundred landslides in the Smolyan region, and in the municipality of Smolyan there are about 40, and they are not secured. This was said by the regional governor of Smolyan Zarko Marinov in the “Interview in NOVA News”.

He explained that after the landslide, the two bypass routes extend the Pamporovo - Smolyan journey by 15-20 minutes. One of the roads, which goes through Rozhen, is in good condition, Marinov said. But he stressed that on the one that goes through the village of Stoykite, there is a collapse of a retaining wall along the river at the end of the village - under 10 m. "It has collapsed for more than 4 years, it is not being strengthened and traffic is in one lane", the regional governor explained.

He pointed out that on the second route, the retaining wall must be strengthened and traffic allowed in both lanes. He also added that this could happen in a month. "Currently, the dispute is whose retaining wall is - state or municipal", the regional governor added.

Marinov was categorical that in the current situation, tourism is being hampered. Some of the workers in Pamporovo are from Smolyan and they have to travel longer, he added. And he stressed that the lack of a direct connection between Pamporovo and Smolyan is also a problem for tourists. “Smolyan will lose tourists because of this road”, he was categorical.

According to him, the start of repair activities on the landslide road could start next spring. And he explained that first hydrogeologists must start work, projects must be prepared, they must be approved, and a public procurement must be announced for a contractor for the repairs. According to the regional governor, the landslide was caused by most of the rain and snow. “Today, the version that the dam, which is located above the landslide, may have caused waterlogging and triggered it”, Marinov added. He stressed that there were no remarks during the inspections carried out by the relevant institutions.