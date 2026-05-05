"Vazrazhdane": We are shocked by "Progressive Bulgaria" that new debt will be taken out. Talks are needed about returning the lev

"Vazrazhdane" arrived for consultations at the presidency with Iliana Yotova, a FOCUS reporter reported.

"We had prepared four topics for discussion, but I am personally shocked by what I heard today from the representatives of "Progressive Bulgaria" and Galab Donev. It was stated that even before they officially took office, new debt would be taken out. This confirms the warnings that "Vazrazhdane“ has been issuing throughout the campaign: Bulgaria is entering a debt spiral similar to the one in Greece. We are literally repeating their scenario, which leads to the bankruptcy of the state," said Angel Slavchev from "Vazrazhdane".

According to him, the only solution to stabilize the country is the return of the Bulgarian lev.

"We believe that talks should urgently begin on returning to the full use of the Bulgarian lev. This is the only way out of the current situation," he said.

"Another important topic for us is the 90 billion debt assumed by the caretaker government for Ukraine. We insist that this decision be declared illegitimate. Given that today Galab Donev announced to you that new loans will be drawn down, it is madness for us to give more money to Ukraine - that is, to take out loans in order to provide them to another country. Right now, we need to take care of our own country and our fellow citizens," the representative of "Vazrazhdane" also said.

Another key priority for them is the lifting of sanctions against Russia. According to "Vazrazhdane", these restrictions only bring negatives to the country.

"Bulgaria only gains billions in losses from these sanctions. If the restrictions against Russia are lifted, fuel prices will fall by 30-40%. This will automatically lead to a decrease in the price of essential goods, since everything in the economy is connected. Bulgaria has become a victim of a policy that has brought no good to the state and its citizens," he explained.

The last major topic on the party's agenda is carbon quotas.

"This is a matter of paramount importance, as the prices of quotas directly increase the price of electricity. Both business and ordinary citizens suffer from this. We will continue to defend this position with all our might in the current parliament," Slavchev concluded.