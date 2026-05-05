Traycho Traykov: We are secured with fuels because we did not succumb to the temptation

Bulgaria is prepared for possible energy shocks, despite the tension in the Middle East. This was stated by the acting Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov in the studio of “Osche da dnia“ on BNT. According to him, the country has sufficient fuel reserves.

“We are secured because we did not succumb to the temptation to use reserves to control price levels. If the most critical scenario happens, we have fuel for a sufficiently long period of time“, emphasized Traykov.

The minister stated that the measures taken have been highly appreciated at the European level.

Traycho Traykov, Acting Minister of Energy: “The approach adopted by our government was recognized as the “gold standard“ within the European Union. It is not extremely generous, but it is targeted and controlled.“

According to him, more extreme interventions in the market would lead to negative effects. The Energy Minister identified inflation as the main risk for the economy.

Traycho Traykov, Acting Minister of Energy: “Inflation is the biggest risk and the biggest problem. All measures must be aimed at limiting it.“

Regarding business, Traykov stressed that Bulgaria is acting quickly.

“We were the first country in the European Union to implement a scheme to support energy-intensive enterprises“, the minister said.

He added that the work of the refinery in Burgas has also been ensured.

“We managed to guarantee the operation of the refinery for another six months, and 16 days in advance, so that business has time to plan“, he specified.

Traykov reported progress on key energy sites and emphasized the resolution of the problems at the “Kozloduy“ nuclear power plant, including technical issues with the equipment. Regarding the “Chaira“ the minister emphasized:

„One hydropower plant was restored in early April. A new procedure is pending for the other.“

He also announced that new similar locations are being planned where PAWPPs can be built. On the topic of the contract with „Botas“ the minister indicated that there is now clarity.

Traycho Traykov, Acting Minister of Energy: „It is no longer chaos - there is a formulated negotiating framework that we sent on April 16.“

The minister also reported progress on the topic of energy poverty and noted that they have managed to end a 15-year saga by creating a system that will work almost automatically. Among the unresolved issues remain the stabilization of „Bulgargaz“ and concessions in the sector.