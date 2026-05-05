What are the worst roads in Bulgaria

335 sections are currently under repair, the interactive map of the regional ministry shows. Work is underway on another 191. The condition of the roads in the districts of Burgas, Montana and Vidin is the worst. According to the department's research, there are the most bumps and potholes there. The roads in Blagoevgrad, Silistra and Pazardzhik are in the best overall condition, bTV reports.

In addition to having the most critical infrastructure, the districts of Vidin and Montana are also main routes for international traffic. Such is the section between Montana and Vratsa, where the pavement is severely deformed.

The condition of the road is a prerequisite for accidents, road experts warn.

„I have been living abroad for 20 years. This is terrible here. One dares not drive here. There are many potholes. In Spain, dirt roads are better than these“, explained a driver.

As a major international artery of strategic importance, the section needs a complete overhaul, drivers say.

The Montana Road Administration has made three proposals for ongoing repairs. However, no assignment has been approved at the moment.

There is also an inspection of the newly repaired road from Sofia to Samokov. A week ago, the poor quality asphalting near Pancharevo was shown. Today, on the last day scheduled for repairs, there are already other problems.

In addition to the wavy asphalt, in some places the markings are crooked and in others they are missing. There is spilled paint on some sections. Cracks are also noticeable.

Last week, the RIA explained that their inspection also found poor quality performance. They promised that it would be removed at the contractor's expense.