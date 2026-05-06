Slavi Vassilev: The budget is gnawed and the question before the Ministry of Finance is how the salaries for June will be paid

The Deputy Chairman of the PG of "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) Slavi Vassilev stated in the program "Denyat ON AIR" that he is convinced that the composition of the cabinet is ready.

"I assure you that when you see the cabinet, you will understand why PB is the party that won by so much", he assured.

Expertise and governance of the state

According to him, it is very important for PB to broadcast expertise and be aware of what is happening in the state in order to propose solutions.

"A parliament must make laws. In our case, it must also change laws. The mandate of PB as a majority is to clean up many of the mistakes that have been made and to create new laws in the interest of society,", Vassilev emphasized to Bulgaria ON AIR.

"We have the comfort of a full majority. We have the opportunity to bear responsibility. You have to meet the responsibility with real actions," said the deputy chairman of the PB's PG.

The budget and the first priorities

He noted that the budget will be one of the first goals of the PB.

"Following the model of President Radev, as politicians, and I as a member of parliament, we do not run away from what is difficult at all. Regarding the budget, there will be difficult decisions. We will not raise taxes," Vassilev was categorical.

"Business is the one that creates added value and it must feel support. We are listening very carefully to what Bulgarian entrepreneurs want to say," added the Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian National Bank.

Vassilev assured that they will not go beyond the budget deficit.

"Very painful decisions have to be made, but I am confident in Radev that we will make these decisions," he commented.

According to him, the budget is gnawed and the question before the Ministry of Finance is how the salaries will be paid in June.

"We have the will and the expertise to get out of this hole," Vassilev emphasized.

"Lukoil" and energy policy

He announced that they will replace the special commercial manager of "Lukoil" in Bulgaria Rumen Spetsov, because "a professional must come to his place, who understands both fuel pricing and the management of this huge enterprise in its scale, so that the management of resources in Bulgaria, concerning fuels, can be adequate, so that this special commercial manager can achieve two things - pricing should be in the interest of the people and we can show the owners of the asset - the Russians, that we will take care of this asset with a good steward".

"I assure you that we will do everything possible to avoid arbitration. As deputy chairman of the parliamentary group that will govern, I want every person to be calm about their property. "Lukoil" is a strategic enterprise for national security and it must be approached seriously," stressed Vassilev.

The MP also said that within the parliamentary group they will make the necessary efforts to ensure that fuel pricing is in the interest of the end consumer.

"I assure you that the 52nd parliament will be an absolute record holder in terms of quality legal changes and in terms of real work in the interest of the people. The opposition is also welcome to participate in this", noted Vassilev.

The Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Bulgarian People's Party expressed the opinion that the security of GERB leader Boyko Borisov and MRF leader Delyan Peevski should be removed.