Rumen Radev: I congratulate all of you who, over the years, have stood up against injustices with words and deeds

"On the Day of Bravery and the holiday of the Bulgarian Army, I congratulate all of you who, over the years, with words and deeds, have denounced social injustices, stood up against injustices and with your categorical will in the squares and on election day, defended statehood and brought Bulgaria beyond fear and reconciliation."

This is what the leader of "Progressive Bulgaria" wrote on social networks on the occasion of May 6 Rumen Radev, quoted by "Focus".

"To the people with epaulettes who have dedicated their lives to the protection of national sovereignty, the security of citizens and the inviolability of the Motherland, I wish health, peace and success in their endeavors! Our common duty is to preserve the Bulgarian spirit, military traditions and the historical memory of our people and to pass them on unblemished to future generations!

Happy holiday!", the leader of "Progressive Bulgaria" also wrote