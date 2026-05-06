Admiral Eftimov: We have capabilities to combat drones, but for ballistic missiles we rely on the collective system

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov outlined on Nova TV both the symbolic meaning of the holiday and the serious context in which the Bulgarian army performs its tasks.

According to him, the role of the army is to be a support for the state in the uncertain environment associated with international conflicts. “The two major world conflicts that are currently unfolding show how important it is to be able to rely on a combat-ready army at any moment to defend your own country“, he pointed out.

Regarding the state of the army, Eftimov emphasizes that despite the difficulties, the armed forces operate in a mode of constant readiness and task performance. “We maintain readiness to react in any situation. I am very satisfied with what the men and women in uniform are doing. The modernization process is underway. The course is correct, but the speed must be increased“, the admiral believes.

He noted that the disruption of the supply chain and the limited capacity of the defense industry are affecting all countries. However, Eftimov emphasizes progress on key projects, including the introduction of the new F-16 aviation platform. Although Bulgaria currently continues to rely on the MiG-29 to protect its airspace, the admiral stressed the importance of the transition period.

The Chief of Defense emphasized that Bulgaria is part of a collective security system in which information exchange and coordination are key. According to him, it is better to have allies than not to have them. He specified that the country actively exchanges data with allies such as Greece and Turkey, as well as with NATO structures, in order to ensure a higher level of situational awareness.

Eftimov also commented on the new challenges of modern warfare, including the role of drones and missile systems. “We have capabilities to combat drones and cruise missiles, but when we talk about ballistic missiles, we rely on the collective system“, he explained. In this regard, he points out the need for new investments in 3D radars and anti-missile systems, emphasizing the readiness of the Ministry of Defense to propose the relevant projects.