Bozhidar Bozhanov: We are the opposition and therefore we cannot support the new government

Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov from the DB commented on the political situation after the consultations with the president and stated that they will not support the government.

"We are the opposition, we stated it yesterday with the president and therefore we cannot support the government. We will be constructive, but we will ensure that the government does not deviate from this mandate, which the Bulgarian citizens gave it to dismantle the model," said Bozhidar Bozhanov, a FOCUS reporter reported.

"Let's see the composition of the government. Before that, it is difficult to comment, but we must say that there is a very clear mandate from the Bulgarian people. Bulgarians voted for a majority of 131 members of parliament. A huge responsibility for the government. There can be no compromises“, said Ivaylo Mirchev.