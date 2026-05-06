Yotova: The glorious pages of Bulgarian history are read through the deeds of thousands of military leaders, officers, soldiers

The expectations of the entire society towards the Bulgarian army are very high, but in order to justify them, the state must also fulfill its duty towards its army. This was said by the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Iliana Yotova in her speech at the solemn blessing of the battle flags and the flags of the holy places on the occasion of the Day of Bravery and the holiday of the Bulgarian Army, BTA reports.

The President participated in the ritual, accepting the guard of honor of the representative guard units and paying tribute to the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

In these difficult and dangerous times, we rely on you, said Iliana Yotova in her speech to the servicemen.

Conflicts are all around us, but we know that with courage, honor and dignity you carry out your service and are the guarantor of the peace, security and prosperity of the Bulgarian people. We know that with your preparation, your ambition, patriotism and high sense of duty you implement difficult decisions, overcome all difficulties. We believe because we, the Bulgarian people, love our army, we value it, and with your actions you show that you are a desired and worthy partner of all with whom we are together in the alliances, added President Yotova.

She noted that May 6 carries a special charge – a beloved, awaited, national holiday filled with Bulgarian pride.

The Bulgarian tradition of blessing the battle flags with water is long, starting 11 centuries ago in the Golden Age under Tsar Simeon, continuing over time, and today, when we celebrate another great anniversary – 150 years since the April Uprising, let us remember the Bulgarian clergy, who consecrated the first free Bulgarian flag with the proudly standing golden lev, said Iliyana Yotova.

In her words, the glorious pages of Bulgarian history are read through the bright images and deeds of thousands of Bulgarian military leaders, officers, and soldiers. On the battlefields, they showed what it means to mobilize your spirit to levels that the enemy could not imagine, what it means to win battles that everyone considered lost, and what it means to give your all beyond human capabilities, because before you stands the Fatherland and its defense, said President Yotova.

She noted that General Kyurkchiev, Colonel Nedelchev, General Kiselov, Colonel Drangov and many others are not just names from Bulgaria's glorious military history, but have become a national symbol of valor, duty, truth, unity and justice.

You are the heirs of these glorious traditions and today you are the pride of our people. Today you are the mirror in which the high Bulgarian spirit, our self-confidence, love for Bulgaria are reflected, you carry your service with honor and dignity and you are always there where it is most difficult, said Yotova to the servicemen. May Saint George the Victorious watch over you and your families, and protect our beloved Fatherland, the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also said.