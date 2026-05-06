Denkov: From the PP we will support everything that helps the development of the state, regardless of who proposed it

The deputy chairman of "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov also attended the celebration on the occasion of St. George's Day and congratulated all those celebrating today, a FOCUS reporter reported.

Defense

"It is clear that at the moment the role of the army is becoming more important than ever in recent years, so the state must take care of both technical equipment and support for military personnel", said Denkov.

The new cabinet

"We expect a new government that will immediately take on the tasks facing the state - budget, financing under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the justice system - all of this requires active action. From "We Continue the Change" we will support everything that is reasonable and that helps the development of the state, regardless of who proposed it. And we will criticize everything that hinders development," the deputy chairman of the PP also said.