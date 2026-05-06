The Commander of the Land Forces: There are those who want to serve, but we cannot announce competitions due to the lack of budget

“The principles of war have not changed. The way of conducting combat operations and the technologies that are used have changed. Where are we? We are not where we would like to be, but we are not where we were at the beginning, when the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East began. In our country, and not only in our country, but also in other types of armed forces, in addition to conducting analyses, innovations are also being implemented“. This was stated in the special studio of NOVA “ Parade of Courage“ by the commander of the Land Forces, Major General Deyan Deshkov.

According to him, the speed of implementation of innovations is not what we would like. “The reason is not so much a lack of desire or opportunities, although the acquisition of any new thing requires funding. This is clear to all of us. Regulations must also be observed. It is one thing to be in a conflict zone when none of this is observed and you have to react immediately to save your life, it is another when you plan it long-term and well-thought-out“, he explained.

“The “Stryker” project - for heavy military equipment, which was launched about three years ago, is already with us. Some of the machines are in the brigade, some are in “ Terem” for assembly. A new batch is expected to be transported within a month. Regarding the artillery projects - we are also ready. Under the SAFE program, which must pass through the National Assembly, contracts and the implementation of deadlines will follow“, said the commander of the Land Forces.

According to Major General Deshkov, the so-called "incomplete" - that is, the lack of servicemen - is still large. "It is the largest in our country, because the service in the Land Forces is more difficult. The trend is positive, but we are currently in a stalemate - we have applicants, but we cannot announce competitions due to lack of budget. We hope that the situation will clear up, because at the end of last year the trend turned from negative to positive", the commander boasted.