The Minister of Defense: By the end of the year we will have 12 F-16 pilots

Six pilots are flying, two more will arrive by the end of the month and four more by the end of the year. We will have 12 F-16 pilots, the rest are being trained, there will be a total of 32 pilots. The program is going normally. This was said by the acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov after the ceremony of consecrating the battle flags in Sofia, a Focus reporter reported.

"Everything is fine with the new F-16s! We have over 100 flight hours. The use of kerosene has increased sharply. In addition to the new aircraft, the old ones are also actively flying," he assured.

The Minister of Defense recalled that the caretaker cabinet approved 30 million euros for the Ministry of Defense.

"We expect the government to adopt a budget and next year we will have a parade even with military equipment", said Zapryanov and confirmed again that due to the fact that the state operates under conditions of an extended budget, no military parade took place this year.

Zapryanov indicated that he expects the budget in the sector to grow to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, in accordance with the decisions adopted in NATO. "The Ministry of Defense has prepared a version of a national plan for increasing the budget, but it is not within the powers of a caretaker cabinet with a short mandate to make such a decision," he explained. "I am glad that there is political stability", said Minister Atanas Zapryanov.