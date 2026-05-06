"We saw timid requests for what needs to be done by the parties. On Yotova's part, however - a clear agenda that she set before the political parties as an expectation - not only hers, but also institutionally as a representative of the nation".

This was commented to the Bulgarian National Radio by Prof. Rosen Stoyanov - a lecturer in political communications, after the consultations between the parliamentary forces and the head of state yesterday.

"What needs to happen is different on the agenda of each political formation. Certainly, first of all, this is the budget, secondly, we must think about the country's energy security, and then entering as a full member of the OECD and absorbing millions of euros of money for recovery and sustainability through changes in the legislation, he believes.

Prof. Stoyanov noted the absence of Rumen Radev in the talks with the president. And he interpreted this move as follows:

"Formal approach to this whole ceremony. They are keeping Radev as much as possible from publicity, from curiosity, from interest, at least for now. Most likely, he will appear when the exploratory mandate will have to be handed over, and with a folder with a ready-made structure and names of the Council of Ministers. A protection from uncomfortable questions and from the spotlight. This postponement is a day - two - three. We will see whether Radev will be communicative or not as the executive branch representative.

In the talks, we saw the split PP-DB coalition, the leaders Rumen Radev, Boyko Borisov, Delyan Peevski, Kostadin Kostadinov were missing, he also pointed out in an interview for the program "Predi vissi". And he added:

"We see some kind of displacement and perhaps pragmatization of the effort, and not so much a request for some kind of politicking. The leaders are hidden from all this publicity".

According to him, the most curious question is how many and what kind of ministries there will be. Then there are the personalities, the expert capacity.

"Radev's personnel bank will be a request for what policies he will implement. From there, the projection through the budget - how he will be able to implement them in practice. The comfort of a full majority obliges Radev to have some high expectations. We are looking forward to understanding all this. The enigma surrounding the elections should already be over and from now on we should have a transparent government with a claim for sustainability and perspective. And above all, a government that knows how to communicate with the public through the media".

In his words, the opposition, so fragmented and heterogeneous, must give itself a clear idea that if it wants to counteract, it must also work with the extra-parliamentary opposition - to try to create some kind of bloc that would be a counteraction and balance.

"It is clear that when you have the comfort of the citizens' vote to govern without the need for coalitions, you can be tempted, you can be lulled into the peace that everything depends on you. We will see. Citizens must be vigilant and freely express their opinion and will".

Regarding Bulgaria's foreign policy, Prof. Stoyanov emphasized that people around Radev state that there will be no change:

"First, we need to understand who the foreign minister will be. This will be a particularly important signal. Through him, the Council of Ministers will be able to implement what it considers right in our foreign policy. The requests so far are that there will be no sudden movements in our foreign policy. I hope that we will not have a change in our position on Ukraine. The question is whether we will be active and proactive in this direction or will we soften our participation to an observer and not preventing the EU from making decisions".