The International Election Observation Mission has given its assessment of the April 19 vote in Bulgaria

Transparency and stability – This is what the International Election Observation Mission emphasizes in its analysis of the early vote on April 19 in Bulgaria, the official office announced on Facebook, quoted by BNT.

Among the conclusions of the mission are that adequate measures were taken to protect the integrity of the vote, active actions were taken against vote buying and threats, and voter turnout was increased, despite the political instability in the country.

The key role of the Coordination Headquarters in conducting the vote was noted, highlighting the leading role of the Ministry of Interior against disinformation and threats, of the diplomatic department against foreign influence, and of the Ministry of Electronic Governance for the coordination of critical infrastructure.

The report also cited preliminary data from the Ministry of Interior on 2,066 reports of violations received, 534 pre-trial proceedings initiated, 360 detainees, and the issuance of 5,380 warning protocols.

According to the International Election Observation Mission, doubts remain about the independence of the prosecutor's office in investigating election violations.