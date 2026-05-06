The new cabinet will probably have two deputy prime ministers

The final list of ministers will become clear tomorrow, when President Iliana Yotova will hand over the first mandate to form a government, and Rumen Radev will return it immediately fulfilled.

The leader of “Progressive Bulgaria“ will undoubtedly be the Prime Minister. bTV, however, has learned that the 107th cabinet will probably have two deputy prime ministers.

The one for sure is the former caretaker prime minister, social minister and advisor to the president, Galab Donev, who is also expected to take over the Ministry of Finance.

For Ivan Demerdzhiev, the forecast is also for a deputy prime minister post and minister of interior.

The expectations are that Atanas Pekanov will again take over the EU funds and the Recovery and Resilience Plan, but now as part of a regular cabinet.

The previous deputy foreign minister, Radi Naydenov, will probably be seen in the position of titular minister.

The names of two former presidential advisors seem certain for the ministerial positions. Dimitar Stoyanov takes over defense, and Yavor Gechev will take over agriculture again.

Former caretaker minister of transport Krasimira Stoyanova may also become a minister in the regular cabinet.

Kiril Temelkov, former director of “Bulgartransgaz“, is expected to take over energy.

In the last few hours, it became clear that two names are being considered for the social ministry. They are former minister Lazar Lazarov and the acting and currently deputy minister Natalia Efremova.

Until recently, it was unclear who would be the minister of justice – Ivan Demerdzhiev's name was also mentioned for this post.