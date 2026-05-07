Anton Kutev: We will force institutions to work quickly, efficiently and in the interest of citizens

A request for a new model of work in parliament, state governance and the functioning of institutions was made by "Progressive Bulgaria" from the rostrum of the National Assembly, represented by Anton Kutev.

Anton Kutev, "Progressive Bulgaria": "We must fight corporate interests in order to ensure affordable and quality healthcare. We must repair the education system so that our grandchildren can be proud of it. We must provide protection for the wronged and punishment for the corrupt and criminals. In other words. We must return the state to its place in the service of the citizens, from where the merchants of national sovereignty are systematically trying to displace it."

Kutev made a request for a complete change in the work of state institutions.

Anton Kutev, "Progressive Bulgaria": "We will return the prosecutor's office, the court and the entire justice system to where modern society requires them to be. We will force the institutions to work quickly, efficiently and in the interest of the citizens. We are convinced that this is the greatest public interest. The fact that the previous rulers allowed themselves to subordinate institutions and public funds to their personal ambitions and problems only makes us ambitious that it is possible to work honestly and fairly. We believe that people in power can and should work only in the interest of society. We want to clearly say to those in power from the recent and more distant past, we are not like you and we will not become like you."

Kutev also touched on the request to remove Peevski and Borisov's security guards.

Anton Kutev, "Progressive Bulgaria": "In the state, there is a procedure for appointing or removing security guards for threatened individuals. And we will not adopt laws concerning one or two, even if these two until recently thought themselves all-powerful and forced the institutions to fulfill their personal whims. As long as the PB majority rules the state, decisions will be made by the legitimate bodies. And we will do what is necessary for the legitimate bodies to fulfill their duties, with the morality and integrity that the laws impose on them. The National Assembly does not remove the security guards of anyone. This will be done by the legitimate bodies that are competent and authorized to make such decisions."

Kutev did not ignore the topic of Todor Zhivkov's office, which in the 51st National Assembly was used by Delyan Peevski, and then briefly became the "Museum of Assembly".

Anton Kutev, "Progressive Bulgaria": "Finally, just to dispel some doubts, impurely fueled by colleagues standing opposite me in the hall. Hall 222A will never again be used to polish the personal ego of overestimated party greats. From today on, it will be something like a reading room or a museum. To remind mayors and officials that by bending their backs to the strong of today, they risk losing tomorrow. Not every photo with the coat of arms leads to prosperity and not every moral decline leads to material benefits. We, the representatives of the People's Party of Bulgaria, inform you that the moral standards of the authorities are different now."