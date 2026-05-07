The Supreme Administrative Court decided: Admission to kindergartens and nurseries in the capital will be carried out according to the new rules

The new Regulation on Admission to Kindergartens and Nurseries in Sofia will be applied in its entirety, after the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) left in force the provisions that were temporarily suspended by the first instance. This decision confirms the possibility of the rules adopted by the Sofia Municipal Council in March 2026 to be applied in the current campaign, the press center of the Sofia Municipal Council announced, quoted by dariknews.bg.

The decision provides clarity to one of the most sensitive systems for Sofia families. It ensures that the ranking will be carried out according to the same rules for all participants, without changes in movement. Since the admission system continues to operate according to the settings introduced in March, no new technical changes are required.

This practically means that the admission reform is being implemented in its entirety and creates a predictable framework for applying to nurseries and kindergartens.

The main changes in the admission rules are:

Unifying the weight of the permanent and current address in order to take into account the real place of residence of the families;

A new approach to residence, tailored to the specific situation of the applicants;

An additional point for families from more remote areas of the Sofia Municipality.

„With this decision, the Supreme Administrative Court confirms the possibility of applying the new admission rules - rules that are the result of a long process of analysis and public debate. This is an important step towards a system in which access to places is based on the real needs of families, and not on formal or unequal criteria. For Sofia Municipality, this is confirmation that our efforts for a fairer model are in the right direction“, commented Desislava Zhelyazkova, Deputy Mayor for “Education, Sports and Youth Activities“.

Although the criteria in the system have not been changed and parents have ranked their applications according to them, they will still have the opportunity until May 21 to review and, if necessary, rearrange the order of their wishes in the ISODZ system.

The first ranking will be released on May 22.

The Sofia Municipality will continue to inform parents about all subsequent stages of the campaign through its official channels.