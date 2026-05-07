Tsoncho Ganev: If Radev wants to do the right thing, he should start negotiations with Lukoil for the refinery

The leader of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Rumen Radev presented his draft cabinet to President Iliana Yotova.

"I know some of the ministers personally, I have a negative attitude towards others, to put it mildly, and I think that others were part of the "assembly". First, it was reported that there were layoffs and Radev proudly announced that he would make 2 out of 3 ministries, while at the same time appointing two deputy prime ministers who would only care about what their secretaries do. The two of them have no responsibility for anything, except to ask the ministers for some kind of report. We will know them by their deeds whether they are up to the task or not," said MP from "Vazrazhdane" Tsoncho Ganev on "Denyat ON AIR".

Criticisms of the cabinet structure The important person is Rumen Radev, and who the ministers are is unimportant, he is categorical.

"Pekanov did not hide that he was Radev's former minister. He was aggressive and rude to Radev when the leader of the Bulgarian National Party announced that he wanted a referendum. Apparently, there is no such problem anymore. We will certainly not support this cabinet, because our voters put us in this position. We have a series of landmark bills that Radev has never committed to implementing," he added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

Our financial situation

According to him, the country's finances have been in a miserable state for a long time.

"Our finances were falsified in order for us to enter the Eurozone. You have to buy from the cheapest supplier who can guarantee your supplies, not buy through 3 resellers. We should not be afraid of prices, but of whether we will have oil. If Radev wants to do the right thing, they should send a letter to "Lukoil" tomorrow and start negotiations to buy the refinery," the guest believes.

"Last year we had 20 billion in new debts for salaries and pensions. At the moment, the refinery and its owners will sue us for at least 3 billion. I wish the government success, unfortunately, I am a pessimist and do not expect anything positive to happen. In the Eurozone, nothing depends on us," added Ganev.