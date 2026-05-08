"Measure": The budget and prices are the leading expectations for the new government

The expectations of Bulgarian citizens for the new government are clearly arranged by priority. First and foremost is the rapid adoption of the state budget, followed by measures to limit price growth. The third main emphasis is related to a revision of the previous political model.

Almost on par with it are the expectations for judicial reform and related institutional changes. The data also show that, according to a majority of society, the caretaker government has managed to organize fair elections.

The data are from an independent telephone survey by the sociological agency “Measure“, conducted between May 4 and 7, 2026 among 800 adult Bulgarian citizens. The stochastic error is ±3.5 at 50% shares. 1% of the sample is equal to about 54,000 people.

According to the results, 63.5% of respondents believe that the last elections were fairer than the previous ones. 17.2% define them as similar in terms of fairness, and 8.2% - as less fair. The rest did not give an answer. The analysis notes that perceptions of fairness are often influenced by political preferences, with supporters of the winning party more often evaluating the vote positively.

The feeling of greater transparency is also associated with a more active presence of the police in the process against vote buying. 65.4% of the survey participants believe that the law enforcement agencies have done a better job compared to previous elections, 15.3% do not report any change, and 7.4% see a deterioration. According to 68.4% of respondents, the caretaker government has generally done a good job with the organization of the election process, while 17.6% are of the opposite opinion, and 14% cannot judge.

When asked to name up to three main priorities for the new government, 56.8% of the answers include the adoption of the budget. Actions against speculative price increases are mentioned in 50.1% of cases, and a revision of the so-called corrupt political model - in 35.4%. This is followed by judicial reform (31%), the fight against oligarchic dependencies (20.2%), reducing social inequalities (18.8%), limiting state spending (18.2%), electing a new Supreme Judicial Council (15.5%), as well as measures related to the consequences of international conflicts (14%). The provision of funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan is mentioned in 8.9% of the responses, and 6.6% cannot identify a specific priority. Since respondents gave more than one answer, the total sum exceeds 100%.

The summary of the data shows that socio-economic topics remain leading in public attitudes, but the search for greater justice and institutional change is also strongly present.

Research report

The data are from an independent telephone survey by the sociological agency “Measure“, conducted between May 4 and 7, 2026 among 800 adult Bulgarian citizens. The stochastic error is ±3.5 at 50% shares. 1% of the sample equals about 54,000 people.