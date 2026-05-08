Iliyana Yotova: We expect quick results from the new cabinet. I do not think there are any risky names among the ministers

We, the Bulgarian citizens, expect quick results and the fulfillment not only of the election promises, but also of what the Prime Minister of Bulgaria said. I will not evaluate what was heard in the plenary hall - each parliamentary group is sovereign and decides for itself what messages to send. I was impressed that there was no challenge to the program presented by Rumen Radev. This was said by President Iliyana Yotova on the sidelines of the parliament, minutes after the "Radev" cabinet was sworn in, Nova TV reports.

According to her, Radev has listed the most important priorities for the future of Bulgaria. “We will start with the 2026 budget and the most important thing I heard is that a package of laws related to reducing prices and limiting inflation will be introduced on Monday, as well as the first law on reform of the judicial system“, the head of state summarized.

Yotova does not think that there are risky names among the ministers. “I think that there are many pitfalls that have been accumulating for years and are yet to be discovered in the various ministries. In my opinion, the work should begin with a very serious analysis of what has been done, in order to adopt both long-term and short-term measures“, added Yotova.

She shared that she knows a significant number of the new ministers, as she has worked with them in different capacities and believes that they have both the professional experience and the courage to govern.

The President pointed out that there are no individuals who have entered Radev's government as representatives of “There are such people“. According to her, their expertise has obviously been assessed and they have been given confidence.

Yotova specified that she was not personally worried about what happened yesterday in the National Assembly. “In our joint work with Mr. Radev, we have repeatedly seen how negative the results are when committees are set up against specific individuals. We also experienced it with the changes to the Constitution. For us, it is more important to adopt serious laws that set the same rules for everyone. "When there are such rules, everyone who must answer to the state and the Bulgarian people will bear their responsibility," the president further commented, calling for politics to be conducted with facts, not suggestions.