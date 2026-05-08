Gyurov to Radev: We leave behind a standing state and society. We wish you courage and intransigence

The official transfer of power from the current Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov to his successor at the head of the executive branch, Rumen Radev, took place in the Council of Ministers. The two prime ministers made brief statements, emphasizing the continuity of government and the need for stability at a key moment for our country, Nova TV reported.

The ceremony was preceded by a personal conversation between the two. In it, the caretaker prime minister congratulated Rumen Radev on the success of the elections, and the newly elected prime minister expressed admiration for ensuring the fairness of the vote. Gyurov handed Radev reports and analyses on the current state and prospects for the government. Each of the caretaker ministers has also prepared a similar document for his successor. Radev has received all the reports, the government press service informed.

Andrei Gyurov noted that the two cabinet members are not in the Council of Ministers due to a historical coincidence. “We are here because Bulgarian citizens took to the squares, as they refused to tolerate greed, arrogance and self-forgetfulness. In just a few months, the caretaker government managed to show that the state can have a backbone, it can be spoken of by names, and power can be exercised with integrity, but not as a slogan, but as a job. We leave a standing state and society. It has very high expectations, especially against the backdrop of unprecedented support. There were attacks and sabotage against us, as well as rage from people who perceived the state as an instrument for personal gain. Our time was of integrity and legality, let it not end now. We wish you courage and irreconcilability“, Gyurov said. He called on Rumen Radev not to betray the citizens and not to be afraid of the truth.

According to Gyurov, the life of a government is not measured in months and years, but in the legacy it leaves - whether it is more freedom or fear.

For his part, Rumen Radev congratulated the caretaker cabinet for ensuring the holding of normal and fair elections.

„Thank you for your efforts to ensure continuity in the work of state institutions, evidence of which is the detailed report that you just handed me on the current state of the executive branch. You were called to fulfill this mission as a result of the unfortunate changes to the Constitution, which brought Bulgaria to a dead end. I know that it was not easy for you, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone who worked in good faith. I believe that our government is the first step towards establishing a stable, strategically oriented governance of Bulgaria with a clear horizon - the modern development of the country as a modern European state and ensuring the security and well-being of Bulgarian citizens,” he stated.

Prime Minister Radev vowed that his government would be guided by clear values - democracy, freedom, solidarity and justice.

The ceremony in the Council of Ministers took place about an hour after the parliament voted on the composition and structure of the “Radev” cabinet. Minutes after 11 a.m. the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers took the oath in the National Assembly.