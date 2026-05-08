Demerdzhiev: My personal assessment is that Kandev should remain in office. But this does not depend on me, but on the Council of Ministers

Our main request is the fight against corruption and the restoration of justice, as well as the dismantling of the “Peevski-Borisov“ model. "The employees of the Ministry of Interior must understand that the elections are over and there is no time to waste," Ivan Demerdzhiev told journalists upon accepting the post of Minister of Interior from Acting Minister Emil Dechev, BTA reports.

Demerdzhiev shared that his personal assessment of Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev is excellent, but whether he will remain in office does not depend on him. According to the minister, Kandev should remain in office, but this depends on the Council of Ministers.

The new Minister of Interior also said that the employees know him and know that they can count on full support. They also know that anyone who has intentions of illegal practices must sever their ties with the ministry, because the other alternative is “internal security”, Demerdzhiev added.

He thanked Dechev for the fair elections and for the "cleansing" of the Ministry of Interior from Peevski's protégés". The Ministry of Interior plays a key role in this. We are aware of the expectations of citizens and find them fair and we are ready to bear responsibility, said Demerdzhiev.

If it succeeds, it will be a success for the entire ministry and all of Bulgaria, said Emil Dechev during the ceremony. Our main priority was to hold fair elections. We did our best and achieved a good result. In a very short time, the leadership of the Ministry of Interior managed to assure both those working in the department and the citizens that we want the police to work according to the law. We convinced them that we do not want double standards, there are no our people, we will never tell them: "Colleagues, go home", he also pointed out.

Dechev recalled that there are several hundred more reports of election violations compared to the elections in October 2024. According to him, this is due to the citizens' renewed faith that the Ministry of Interior wants to ensure fair elections. He thanked the citizens for filing reports of election violations, the employees of the Ministry of Interior for their work, the heads of the Ministry of Interior, as well as his colleagues from the caretaker government for their support.