Rumen Radev evaluates the work of Georgi Kandev. However, the State Security Agency will have a new head

The government of Rumen Radev is about to decide whether Georgi Kandev will be the titular Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, but the acting "Chairman of the State Security Agency" Denyo Denev will not retain his position. Radev commented to journalists, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio:

"We respect the principle of mandate and currently I think that the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior is fulfilling his duties in full. However, the efforts of the Ministry of Interior are about to be redirected from the fight for fair elections against the bought vote to the fight against corruption and violations of the law. There will be a new name in the State Security Agency. You know that currently Mr. Denev has been performing the functions and he is a deputy".

Radev said that the new government is meeting for its first session today. He confirmed that on Monday a package of measures to control prices will be submitted to the National Assembly:

"To shed light on the pricing processes, we will propose much higher sanctions, we will propose much more comprehensive control mechanisms. We will not impose a price ceiling. Sanctions on all those who work for unfair competition. To protect the Bulgarian manufacturer from the arm-twisting practices of large retail chains. I state this most responsibly. There are such practices".

Rumen Radev denied that his government had any cadres from "There are such people", which was criticized by part of the opposition in parliament:

"We cannot take people from the street who do not understand anything about administration and state governance. I felt the disappointment from the parliamentary rostrum that Ivo Hristov is not from "Justice for All", let's say. People expect that he must necessarily be from "Justice for All". Well, there are many other competent and capable lawyers and I am sure that Mr. Naydenov in particular will very soon reveal his qualities and abilities".