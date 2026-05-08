Here are the MPs replacing the elected ministers in the Radev cabinet

The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced at a meeting today the names of the MPs replacing the nine MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" who were elected as ministers in Rumen Radev's cabinet.

According to Art. 68 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Constitution, MPs may not perform any other civil service or perform any activity that, according to the law, is incompatible with the position of a MP. A MP elected as a minister suspends his powers for the time he is a minister. In this case, he is replaced according to the procedure established by law.

The newly elected MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" are:

Alexandra Pavlova Angelakova from the list of the 25th MIR – Sofia takes the place of Rumen Georgiev Radev;

Vaska Aleksandrova Milusheva from the 13th MIR - Pazardzhik takes the place of Galab Spasov Donev;

Momchil Bonchev Petrov from the 27th MIR - Stara Zagora takes the place of Aleksandar Georgiev Pulev;

Emine Fikri Gulestan from the 9th MIR - Kardzhali takes the place of Ivan Petev Demerdzhiev;

Tefik Ahmedov Parafitov from the 29th MIR - Haskovo takes the place of Dimitar Zhelyazkov Stoyanov;

Stella Nikolaeva Ilieva from the 6th MIR - Vratsa takes the place of Ivan Dimitrov Shishkov;

Georgi Valeriev Kunchev from the 1st MIR - Blagoevgrad takes the place of Rositsa Atanasova Karamfilova-Blagoeva;

Yulian Georgiev Dimitrov from the 3rd MIR - Varna replaces Ilin Pavlinov Dimitrov;

Dobromir Dayanov Georgiev from the 31st MIR - Yambol replaces Encho Angelov Keryazov.

Earlier today, the National Assembly elected the government of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The government took office at a ceremony in the Council of Ministers. It is scheduled to hold its first meeting today.