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Here are the MPs replacing the elected ministers in the Radev cabinet

Here are the MPs replacing the elected ministers in the Radev cabinet

MP elected as minister suspends his powers for the time he is a minister

Май 8, 2026 16:36 54

Here are the MPs replacing the elected ministers in the Radev cabinet - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced at a meeting today the names of the MPs replacing the nine MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" who were elected as ministers in Rumen Radev's cabinet.

According to Art. 68 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Constitution, MPs may not perform any other civil service or perform any activity that, according to the law, is incompatible with the position of a MP. A MP elected as a minister suspends his powers for the time he is a minister. In this case, he is replaced according to the procedure established by law.

The newly elected MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" are:

Alexandra Pavlova Angelakova from the list of the 25th MIR – Sofia takes the place of Rumen Georgiev Radev;

Vaska Aleksandrova Milusheva from the 13th MIR - Pazardzhik takes the place of Galab Spasov Donev;

Momchil Bonchev Petrov from the 27th MIR - Stara Zagora takes the place of Aleksandar Georgiev Pulev;

Emine Fikri Gulestan from the 9th MIR - Kardzhali takes the place of Ivan Petev Demerdzhiev;

Tefik Ahmedov Parafitov from the 29th MIR - Haskovo takes the place of Dimitar Zhelyazkov Stoyanov;

Stella Nikolaeva Ilieva from the 6th MIR - Vratsa takes the place of Ivan Dimitrov Shishkov;

Georgi Valeriev Kunchev from the 1st MIR - Blagoevgrad takes the place of Rositsa Atanasova Karamfilova-Blagoeva;

Yulian Georgiev Dimitrov from the 3rd MIR - Varna replaces Ilin Pavlinov Dimitrov;

Dobromir Dayanov Georgiev from the 31st MIR - Yambol replaces Encho Angelov Keryazov.

Earlier today, the National Assembly elected the government of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The government took office at a ceremony in the Council of Ministers. It is scheduled to hold its first meeting today.


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