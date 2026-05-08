Minister Georgi Peev: Safety will be a leading priority in transport

Where I come from, safety is raised to the highest level. This is also the highest priority in transport, from which we must start. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev during the ceremony of acceptance and transfer of the management of the institution.

„Transport is the driving force of the economy“, pointed out Minister Peev. He emphasized that among the main priorities in the work of his team will be the development of intermodality, the implementation of digital solutions and technologies related to artificial intelligence, as well as the promotion of green transport. Minister Peev added that he will rely on an expert team with experience and professional training to achieve the set goals.

“I believe that there should always be continuity“, he emphasized and thanked the previous Minister Korman Ismailov for the information provided on key issues in the sector.

For his part, Korman Ismailov noted that the Ministry of Transport and Communications has great administrative and expert capacity. “I am convinced that the new team, represented by Mr. Peev, will find the best solutions to the difficult problems“, he said.