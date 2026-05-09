Minister: A bill to control agricultural production prices will be submitted on Monday

A bill related to controlling agricultural production prices will be submitted to the National Assembly registry office on Monday by Yavor Gechev. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, who was among the official guests at the Strawberry Festival in Krichim.

A similar law was also mentioned by Rumen Radev on Friday, hours before he was elected Prime Minister by the MPs. The fight against inflation in essential food products is also among the main priorities of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, it became clear during the presentation of the position yesterday.

„We have a strategy. It is very well outlined in our party's program. We will mainly strive to make agriculture a business, because money should be a means, not an end in itself“, said the minister. “I hope that in the next common agricultural policy, Bulgaria will be a leader and show that agriculture is not just grain and support should not be limited to area”, Minister Abrovski also pointed out.

The minister emphasized that support for local producers remains among the leading priorities of the department, in order to preserve traditional agricultural practices and promote quality Bulgarian production.

The Strawberry Festival in Krichim is being held for the fourth consecutive year and will last until May 10.

Visitors can visit a bazaar of local producers, as well as attend culinary demonstrations, a folklore and music program, competitions, tastings and an exhibition of strawberry products.