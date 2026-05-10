Car and tram crashed near the Romanian Embassy in Sofia

A crash at the intersection between "Shipchenski Prohod" Blvd. and "Mihai Eminescu" Blvd., near the Romanian Embassy in Sofia, was reported by eyewitnesses on social networks, Focus reported.

According to the publication, a passenger car crashed into a tram. There is no information about injuries.

According to drivers, the entire intersection is blocked, traffic jams are forming. The traffic jam, noted in Google Maps and Waze, is near "Peio Yavorov" Blvd. We advise you to use alternative routes.

Traffic in the capital today is particularly complicated due to restrictions related to the final of the Giro d'Italia cycling tour.