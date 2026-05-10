Vasil Terziev: Sofia is hosting a celebration like no other in its history

„Sofia is today the center of world cycling. After months of enormous efforts, we are witnessing a sports celebration like no other in our city's history“, said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev in anticipation of the finale of the third stage of the prestigious international cycling race Giro d’Italia, which the capital is hosting.

In his address, Terziev emphasized that the realization of the event is the result of hard work and faith in Sofia's potential to host forums of the highest rank. In his words, despite the initial skepticism of many, common efforts have led to success.

„In the beginning, few people believed, but we managed to fight this idea to happen. Regardless of political parties and governments, we have shown that we can work together. Let this be an example of how we should act to present Bulgaria to the world as the best destination“, said the mayor.

Vasil Terziev emphasized the symbolism of the place where the final will be - in front of the old National Assembly building, emphasizing the motto “Unity makes strength“. He noted that the presence of thousands of cyclists on the streets of Sofia is a clear signal of the need for better infrastructure.

“There are many people who cycle in our city. We saw them today along the entire route. Our task as a government is simply to create the necessary conditions for them“, he added.

The mayor expressed gratitude to all the organizers and volunteers who made it possible to hold one of the most prestigious competitions in the world on Bulgarian soil, and wished the residents of Sofia to enjoy the sporting spirit of the day.