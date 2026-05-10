The ruling party is submitting an anti-crisis package to parliament

The request of “Progressive Bulgaria“ will be fulfilled – tomorrow they are submitting to parliament the package with specific measures that will combat high prices in our country. They will also propose bills with which some of the currently effective measures will continue. Do they expect support from the opposition and more on the details on the threshold of the new political week?

The ruling majority will draw on experience from Western countries, where similar measures against high prices are already yielding results. They will also focus on small settlements.

Yavor Gechev, “Progressive Bulgaria“: “With regard to the Law on Protection of Competition, a number of unfair trade practices will be added, including good examples from other Western countries. We will also lift the sanctions for the Consumer Protection Act, because our feeling is that the Euro Act, which includes a number of these sanctions, does not seem to be working well enough. We will continue to keep a number of the measures in effect. At this stage, I do not think that colleagues are discussing reducing VAT.“

However, the opposition is skeptical about the effectiveness of the measures.

Venko Sabrutev, “We continue the change“: “How will they fight high prices? During the election campaign, they said that they would reduce prices and Rumen Radev turned the tables – they will not reduce prices, but will look for an opportunity for the trend of increasing prices. And why did Rumen Radev not say this during the election campaign.“

And from “Vazrazhdane“ will be a constructive opposition, but would support any measure in favor of the people. According to them, the most reasonable thing would be to reduce the VAT on some goods and services, especially on products from the small consumer basket.

Tsoncho Ganev, “Vazrazhdane“: “ Reducing the VAT on fuels as well - these are concrete steps. When you reduce the VAT on medicines, you can immediately lower prices. This will relieve people, but whether they will do it - I doubt it."

What the parliament's actions will be regarding the draft laws of the PB, we will probably find out next week.