Vanya Grigorova: I hope the new rulers will show a progressive, not a conservative face.

"This political environment gives people hope for change. I hope "Progressive Bulgaria" will show a progressive, not a conservative face. I hope they will enter more seriously into the management and organizational processes, because they have no management experience. The fact that they were in the Presidency is not management. The environment there is completely different and it is good to listen to the people who have already governed".

This was stated by the municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipality Vanya Grigorova in the program "In Focus with Lora Krumova" on NOVA.

"I believe that urgent and categorical measures must be taken. We heard that they have submitted a request to submit two bills to combat speculation tomorrow. Such a law has been in effect since 1990 to 1997. There is a legal basis for them to act on. There is also Maya Manolova's law, but at the moment there was no political will for it. I will follow with interest what they will propose from “Progressive Bulgaria”, said Grigorova.

According to her, the administration is not bloated. “There are unnecessary agencies, there are “ladybugs”, who continue to stay there to receive quite decent salaries,” she said.

“There is a serious deficit in the budget. The rulers will be forced to take on additional debt. It should be made clear that without tax and social security changes, this budget will always be empty and will not be enough, "explained the municipal councilor.

Grigorova also commented on the state of the other parties in the National Assembly. According to her, the BSP has lost its face due to its participation in the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet. "Ultimately, they were complicit in the governance of the country, their arrogance and unwillingness to show their left and social face," she said.

"I think that the future of the PP-DB is not bright. It is visible that they are again resorting to party threats - protests, strong participation in the government. What they are trying to do is undemocratic. GERB and DPS have been crushed. "What can a person and a formation that has been kicked do, except to remain silent," said Vanya Grigorova.