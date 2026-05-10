Mehmed Dikme: This power was not given only for Radev, but rather against the Borisov-Peevski tandem

„Congratulations to the new government, congratulations to Rumen Radev too. I am convinced that even they themselves did not expect such a great success and such a result. But let them not be so complacent, because the power that was given to them by the people is a huge responsibility. And let them not forget that this power was not given only specifically for Mr. Radev, but was largely given against the Borisov-Peevski tandem“.

He stated this in the program „Na Fokus” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry /2001 - 2005/ Mehmed Dikme, who is also among the founders of the MRF.

According to him, the expectations of society are very high. "They have an enormous amount of work and a huge responsibility ahead of them. I don't know if they realize it. I see that some ministers were happy like little children that they had become ministers", he pointed out.

And he was categorical that this government has every chance of serving a four-year term. "And not because it has a majority of 131 MPs, but because GERB and MRF are the parties that will support it until the end of the term. They are very well aware that in an early election, everyone will be the losers", he pointed out. And he added: "For the first time in Bulgarian political life, we have an opposition that supports the government. This will be a new term - “supportive opposition“. Both GERB and MRF will be exactly such an opposition“.

According to him, it is not correct to start with criticism from the first day. “They should be given a chance - two or three months to see what kind of policy they will pursue”, Dikme urged.

“It is much more important what deputy ministers and regional governors they will appoint. The real issue is the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council. 131 votes are no longer enough for that. A minimum of 161 is needed. And then we will see who they will govern with and who they will make deals with“, explained the former Minister of Agriculture.

Life in Bulgaria does not end with one election, he recalled. “Presidential elections are coming up, then local elections. People expect reforms. And so far I have not heard any serious talk about reforms. The money in the state will not be enough. I say this as a person with experience in government - there is no money. And this is not the result of just one government, but of a policy of waste in recent years,“ he pointed out.

And he explained that if this government does not start serious reforms - "it will not happen". "And I am talking about serious reforms - not 5-10%, but at least 20-30% cuts in the administration. The population is decreasing, and the bureaucracy is growing," Dikme pointed out.