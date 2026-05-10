Democratic Bulgaria will propose measures to deal with high prices and inflation

The first meeting after the breakup with "We continue the change" was held by "Democratic Bulgaria". At it, the formation reaffirmed that they will be in opposition, but stated that they would support the ruling party for changes in the judicial system and the replacement of the members of the Supreme Judicial Council, under certain conditions.

From "Democratic Bulgaria" will propose their own measures to deal with high prices and inflation.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of the DB: "We hope that the government will also show adequate ones, we would support them if they are truly adequate, and not just another payment for the big bundles of kalpak."

The formation insists on reducing expenses and transparency in public finances. They also expect transparency in future government appointments.

"I want to disappoint everyone who thinks that we will just give our votes for the SJC, we will demand transparency in the appointment of candidates. If they continue with these scandalous appointments, there is no way they will have our support," emphasized Mirchev.

Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of the DB: "Can the government's first decision be to appoint its own bodyguard as the head of the National Security Agency? This is an absolute scandal."

Atanasov once again criticized the choice of the Minister of Justice.

"This work on reforming the judiciary requires a leader, it requires a person who has the qualities to lead this process, and not to appoint people we know nothing about," Atanasov said.

The formation will also insist on other changes in the judicial system.

Bozhidar Bozanov, co-chairman of the DB: "First of all, a moratorium on appointments to the current Judicial Council, because the current SJC has opened some procedures and wants to add staff."

As the main goal of "Democratic Bulgaria" they announced that Traycho Traykov would win the elections in the Sredets district of the capital in a month, as well as nominating a joint candidacy with "We continue the change" for president.