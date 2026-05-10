Dimitar Avramov: New laws with old socialist recipes will further confuse the market

In the program “120 Minutes“ political scientist Dimitar Avramov commented on the new government in Bulgaria, political expectations and reforms in the judicial system against the backdrop of requests to fight corruption and economic changes.

The question of public expectations for the new government was raised. Avramov pointed out that the main focus is on the economy: “On a daily basis, it is certainly about the economy, prices, inflation“. He added that the government is starting work in a complex international environment and in conditions of long-standing accumulated structural problems.

“The current government is starting in a situation where the international situation does not seem to allow much to be done“, he said, emphasizing that reforms in key sectors such as agriculture require time and systemic changes.

The conversation also touched on the topic of the use of state instruments and institutions. “If they want to deal with high prices and inflation, they should look at how to help Bulgarian production through investments that would eliminate non-market units“, he said, criticizing practices from previous administrations.

The political scientist also commented on the idea of introducing administrative restrictions on prices, warning: “If laws are made with old socialist recipes, this will only further confuse the market. It is very important how progressive the thinking of “Progressive Bulgaria“ is.

Regarding the requests to dismantle the “Peevski-Borisov“ model, Avramov emphasized: “We cannot look at things like that. We must look at this government and every subsequent one to ensure that such models do not happen again“.

He added that the key is in the institutional approach: “Collective management in institutions, compliance with the law, refusal of leadership, refusal of phone calls and neglect of procedures, institutional approach in governance“.

On the topic of parliamentary committees, including those related to investigations of political figures, Avramov stated that the approach should be pragmatic: “I do not think that this committee is a problem. Maybe it is a good idea. We just need to see what the previous parliamentary committees have achieved on similar issues“.

“Let's give it 30-40 days to see how this government will go“, Avramov said in relation to the new government, emphasizing that hasty assessments are inaccurate.

Regarding the structural problems in the state administration, he noted: “The personnel bank is a wide circle that is connected to interest groups and people influential in the public sphere“.

The political scientist emphasized the need for stability in the first days of government: “This government will give us enough reasons for criticism in the next 30 days. Let them get to work. We need some positive energy to get the wheel turning“.