Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Against high prices: "Progressive Bulgaria" introduces a package of measures to the parliament

Against high prices: "Progressive Bulgaria" introduces a package of measures to the parliament

Two bills are planned, related to the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Act.

Май 11, 2026 07:07 70

Against high prices: "Progressive Bulgaria" introduces a package of measures to the parliament - 1
Vencislav Mihajlov Vencislav Mihajlov Author at Fakti.bg

"Progressive Bulgaria" is expected to introduce a package of specific measures to the parliament to control high prices in our country, BNT reported.

Two bills are planned, related to the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Act.

They will also propose bills that would continue some of the currently effective measures. The ruling majority said that they will draw on experience from Western countries, where similar measures against high prices are already yielding results.


Bulgaria