Traycho Traykov revealed why we cannot return to Russian oil

We did not leave any missed deadlines, stalled projects, unfinished repairs, unstarted procedures. I believe that we have done serious work, I am satisfied with what we are leaving behind. This assessment was made by the former acting Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov to BNT.

It is a relief for him that the new Minister of Energy has been part of his team so far, specified novini.bg.

He warned that he will not give unsolicited advice: “The expertise and good will are in the team. We left behind things that do not require acting on a fire, as was the case with me.“

“The government may replace the special manager of "Lukoil"”. He manages both the purchase of crude oil, the company's operations, and sales. We did an analysis – my assessment was that the special manager needs to be supported by a more professional team, because the things we are pursuing in his activities are related to maximum efficiency, legal certainty and security of supply“, he explained.

When asked if it is possible to return to Russian oil, Traykov said: “There are challenges. It is not very profitable. There are problems with the infrastructure of Russian oil exports at Russian ports. But the main reason is the decision of the EU and the US not to allow revenues from oil exports to finance the war.“

“It continues to be imperative to take measures for “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”. When nothing is done, the results will be the same. The company is not managed well and weighs like a stone on “Bulgargaz”, the former acting Minister of Energy also said.

He drew attention to the fact that he is facing another mayoral election on June 14 in order to continue his mayoral mandate in the “Sredets” district.