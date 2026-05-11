Arman Babikyan: It is quite strange to appoint a bodyguard as the head of counterintelligence

From the requests made by Rumen Radev, it is interesting how he will deal with rising prices and changes in the judicial system. This was said by journalist Alexander Simov on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

PR expert Arman Babikyan believes that it is “quite strange to appoint a bodyguard as the head of counterintelligence”. Regarding the Minister of Justice, he said that “we have not heard whether he wants reform and what it should be”. Regarding the fight against prices, Babikyan believes that “he should fight for the market, not for prices” and added that he finds it funny when people talk about this topic.

Political scientist Stoycho Stoychev believes that the appointment of the Minister of Justice is an "attempt to break out of the current vicious circle, namely that reforms in the judicial system are imposed from the outside as a political solution."

Simov believes that the new Minister of Justice, although not known to the public, may be able to cope with the tasks set in the requests of "Progressive Bulgaria."

Stoychev also commented on the topic of parliamentary committees that must investigate a given case. According to him, such a type of committee can, in principle, only "hide an issue."

Simov believes that the image of the ruling party will be shaped by the budget they will make. Babikyan also believes that “the budget is the first presentation of the philosophy of governance”.