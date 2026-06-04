Pavel Popov on "Baba Alino": The problem with illegal construction requires state intervention

The actions to stop illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna began two years ago. This was stated in the morning block "The Day Begins" on BNT by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" and former interim mayor of Varna Pavel Popov.

According to him, back in 2024, a procedure was launched in the "Primorski" region upon a signal from the RDNSK, during which illegal buildings were identified.

„The actions have been taken and documented. It cannot be said that this construction was only noticed now,” Popov emphasized.

He rejected the claims that the illegal settlement arose without the knowledge of the institutions, pointing out that over the years attempts have been made to limit the construction, but despite this, the activities have continued.

According to him, the case is also the result of constant pressure from investors for accelerated approval of construction projects.

“There is often an insistence on moving projects forward, despite existing doubts or the need for additional checks and procedures,” he commented.

Popov is categorical that solving the problem of illegal construction requires coordinated actions between local and central authorities.

He also pointed out that the case has shown existing weaknesses in the legislation that allow such practices.

“If there is anything positive from this scandal, it is that it revealed legal loopholes that must be eliminated“, said the MP.

In conclusion, Popov emphasized that he did not accept the thesis of equal guilt of all institutions in the case and called for the debate not to be used for political purposes.