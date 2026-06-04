The drinking water dam "Srechenska Bara" is full

The drinking water dam "Srechenska Bara" in the Stara Planina Mountains, from which Montana, Vratsa, Berkovitsa and about twenty other settlements in northwestern Bulgaria are fully or partially supplied with water, is full, Montana Regional Governor Ivan Kamenov told BTA.

The dam has collected 15.2 million cubic meters of water, and this gives reason for peace of mind for the water supply in the coming months.

The remaining dams in the region have free volume, in most of them the water is 2-3 meters below the spillway. They can absorb water from possible rainfall in the coming days.

In the second largest dam in our country and in the Balkans, the "Ogosta" dam near Montana there are about 315 million cubic meters of water, and its maximum volume is 505 million cubic meters. The dam also has a free volume and can absorb rainwater without creating a risk of flooding, the regional governor also said.