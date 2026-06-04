Bomb threats at Sofia airport and hospital

A bomb threat was received today at "Vasil Levski" airport in the capital. An action plan has been activated immediately. Passengers were not evacuated, but the airport is operating under enhanced security measures.

A bomb threat was also received at the capital's "St. Sofia" hospital around 11:00 a.m.. Police teams arrived on site and inspected the building. No explosive device was found and no evacuation was necessary.

The Ministry of Interior also announced that emails with threats about explosive devices being placed in various institutions in a number of cities in our country had been received. The threats were sent from a foreign domain.

According to NOVA, a brief evacuation of teachers and students was necessary at the school in the town of Godech. After that, the educational process was restored.

An email with a bomb threat also led to the evacuation of students at a high school in Burgas.

A total of ten reports of planted explosive devices were submitted to schools and kindergartens in the Kardzhali region. A bomb threat on the general email was also received in the Bulgarian National Radio – Kardzhali, BTA reports.

Two schools in Nova Zagora also received threats of explosive devices and the necessary measures were taken.