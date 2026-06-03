The Minister of Defense: Salaries in the administration are falling by 10%, without layoffs of military personnel

“A 10% reduction in salary costs is coming. This has been set as a condition by the Ministry of Finance“, said the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov in Plovdiv.

Stoyanov added that it is planned to get rid of the ministry's permanently unfilled positions, as well as to conduct a functional system analysis to see where, how and in what way part of the administration can be transformed. “There will be no layoffs among military personnel. "There will definitely be no touching there," said Dimitar Stoyanov, BTA reported.

The Minister of Defense attended the opening of the 17th International Exhibition of Defense Products and Services “Hemus 2026“ in Plovdiv. The exhibition will be held until June 6 at the International Fair in the city.