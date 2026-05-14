The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Food Council. It was held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and was attended by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova, representatives of institutions, control bodies, industry organizations, producers and food processors. Minister Abrovski thanked the members of the Council for their participation and indicated that the focus of the meeting was for the representatives of the industry to be acquainted with the planned changes and to present their opinions on the bills submitted to the National Assembly to amend and supplement the Consumer Protection Act and the Competition Protection Act. He emphasized that food production is a top priority. The Minister assured the business representatives that the MAF team will work to create a calm and predictable environment for the sector.

“My goal is to work with you, to make business easier, so that you have enough raw materials and can produce calmly. The two bills must meet the expectations of consumers and producers with regard to food prices“, the Minister of Agriculture also said. Plamen Abrovski stated that the state must maintain a balance between the interests of business and citizens and noted that the legislative process allows all texts to be discussed in detail with the industry between the first and second readings. “Their proposals and opinions will be taken into account within the working groups“, he added.

Plamen Abrovski pointed out that the envisaged changes to the Consumer Protection Act build on the measures introduced by the Euro Adoption Act with regard to unjustified price increases. “The changes include a ban on economically unjustified increases in the prices of goods and services, as well as an obligation for large retail chains to publish daily information on the prices of basic goods from the consumer basket. The bill also provides for an increase in the sanctions imposed by the Consumer Protection Commission“, he emphasized.

Minister Abrovski also outlined the changes in the bill amending and supplementing the Law on Protection of Competition, which propose expanding the list of the scope of prohibited unfair trade practices. He noted that the format of the National Food Council will enable the opinions of industry organizations and businesses to be presented to the National Assembly.

The Minister of Agriculture informed that the aim of the electronic central register for traceability along the product supply chain being prepared is to reduce the administrative burden and facilitate business by unifying and optimizing existing processes. According to him, the register will be developed after preparing a clear concept, technical specifications and a regulatory framework.

During the discussion, Minister Abrovski also emphasized the need to increase the competitiveness of Bulgarian agriculture, noting that despite the significant public resources directed to the sector, our country continues to import raw materials and food, which requires a change in approach. “Closer cooperation is needed between the state, producers, processors and trade organizations. Money is a means, not an end in itself. When we name the problems by their true names, we can seek market measures to enhance and support the sector“, he was categorical.

For her part, the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova stated that institutions must work together to support the sector, business and the entire population.