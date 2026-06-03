The missing 2-year-old child was found in the village of Aleksandrovo. Raycho Kurshum was found by volunteers and police officers 3-4 km from the village in the direction of the village of Osetenovo, the police announced.

The child is alive, has been handed over to his relatives and medical examinations are pending, which is a routine procedure to establish his health condition.

The boy had been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The child's father said that the family had returned home and the children had remained playing in the yard: “I went into the house for a while, came out and the little one was gone. I asked the neighbor “have you seen the little one“, he told me “I saw him last by the river“ and I ran to the river“.