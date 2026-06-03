"Progressive Bulgaria" still does not have a governing program and therefore acts chaotically and on the principle of trial and error. This was told to BNR by Vanya Grigorova, municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council, former economic advisor in the "Podkrepa" coalition.

"At the moment they are swimming on the surface, while reheating old ideas of GERB and "We continue the change"-"Democratic Bulgaria". The expectations of their voters were to enter the deep waters, where the big fish are. Currently, they are trying to take the plankton from the mouth of the sprat, while the sharks continue to rule the ocean and feed on the sprat. And I don't see anyone intending to go after the sharks," Grigorova said.

According to her, the ruling party has a large majority, which gives them the opportunity to implement unpopular measures that need to be taken at the beginning of the mandate, but "the question is for whom these measures will be unpopular": "We see that they are being tried where it is easiest and people are the weakest, namely - pensioners, mothers, the minimum wage mechanism. Why do they go after 2-3 euros per ordinary pensioner, but somehow they are not impressed by 1.5 billion euros that go to private pension funds, which categorically lack the effectiveness of the National Social Security Institute? And we have to provide these missing 1.5 billion euros through the state budget, and this is one of the sources of this hole, this deficit, and it could be filled extremely easily, without any effort".

The reduction in the size of the party subsidy will not save significant financial resources, she believes, but: "This is how small parties are hit, but on the other hand - the money that flows to the party headquarters is not in the light, they corrupt and buy laws, and this is something that we had to get rid of. This is not positive news for me".

According to her, with the freezing of the salaries of the members of parliament "Progressive Bulgaria" they will throw into the hands of the rich circles the deputies who are more labile, because they will be easier to sell.

The municipal councilor from the BSP commented on the shortage of places in nurseries in Sofia, stating that there is no shortage of nurses in nurseries, but in kindergartens, "where they are forced to engage in activities that are not typical for them".