How much will shade on the beach cost us?

The preparation of the beaches on the Southern Black Sea Coast for the summer season has already begun. The question arises – how much will shade cost us this summer, for the first time in euros.

In most places on the Southern Black Sea Coast, prices remain unchanged. On the beach “Kraymorie“ the increase is minimal compared to last year, but necessary, the concessionaire tells BTV.

“This is a small beach, my expenses are the same as the big beaches, but my income is significantly lower and therefore this year I have no choice. I will set the maximum price that is in my contract, which is 10 leva for an umbrella, 10 leva for a sunbed. The converted price is 5.11 €, but I will give them 5 € umbrella, 5 € sunbeds. The price will also include a table and a mattress“, says Nikolay Dimitrov, concessionaire of the “Kraymorie“ beach.

On the North Beach in Burgas, the price of shade traditionally remains the cheapest – 0.60 € for an umbrella and the same for a sunbed.

The industry is categorical that costs are rising between 30 and 40 percent compared to previous seasons. However, most prices for beach accessories are maintained due to the values set in the concession contracts.

“The most expensive beaches, which are limited by concession, concession contract, have a price of 15 BGN for an umbrella and the same for a sunbed. In total, for a set at the most expensive beaches, we reach 23 € for the full set. At the same time, in all other countries in the European Union, prices are many times higher. In Northern Greece, prices start at 20 € and we can reach resorts like Mykonos, where prices can reach 150 €“, says Simeon Tsvetkov, chairman of the Association for Beach Management.

Prices are rising at the beach bar.

„There will be a slight jump in prices. For example, last year we sold a frappe for 6 leva, this year it will be between 3.50 € and 4 €. We sold coffee for 3 leva, maybe around 2 € it will be. And a cocktail, if it was 12 leva, let's say, this year it will be between 6.50 € and 7 €“, says Nikolay Nikolaev, manager of a beach establishment.

„For the moment, what we provide to customers as prices are absolutely bearable, I would say. Our frappe is 3 € at the moment, and the coffee we offer is quite high class. Our coffee is 1.99 €," commented Slavia Toneva, manager of a beach establishment.